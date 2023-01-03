Home Business

BMW India posts record sales at 19,263 units in 2022

Sports Activity Vehicle range, including the X1, X3, X5 and X7 grew at over 60 per cent, while luxury sedans such as the 3 Series, 5 Series and 6 Series continued their strong run.

Published: 03rd January 2023 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

BMW India

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German automotive group BMW on Tuesday reported record sales of its luxury cars and motorcycles in India at 19,263 units in 2022.

Customer deliveries of cars of both brands BMW and MINI registered a growth of 35 per cent at 11,981 units last year, which was the highest ever, BMW Group India said in a statement.

BMW India registered sales of 11,268 units at a growth of 37 per cent and MINI India of 713 units, up 11 per cent from 2021, it added.

Sports Activity Vehicle range, including the X1, X3, X5 and X7 grew at over 60 per cent, while luxury sedans such as the 3 Series, 5 Series and 6 Series continued their strong run, the company said.

"Due to a high demand, most BMW models now have a waiting period of up to six months," it added.

For the MINI brand, locally produced 'Countryman' had a share of 41 per cent in sales while the 'Hatch' contributed 38 per cent and 'Convertible' 21 per cent.

The group's motorcycle arm -- BMW Motorrad -- also posted its highest-ever motorcycle deliveries of 7,282 units, at a 40 per cent growth last year, the company said.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said the group has been focussing on bringing exclusive products, offering the best services and deep engagement towards meeting customer expectations, which has "delivered its best-ever year in India since its inception".

"Now, our next goal is to meet the high demand for our products throughout the country and to change the game in the premium automotive segment," Pawah said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW BMW India MINI BMW Group India
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp