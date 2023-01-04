Home Business

EV body seeks extension of subsidies for electric vehicles

SMEV further asked the government to include light-to-heavy commercial vehicles (CVs) in it to promote electric mobility. 

Published: 04th January 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Charging station, electric vehicle

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid tension over FAME 2 subsidy scheme, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, on Tuesday, sought an extension of subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) under the scheme that aims to promote its adoption. SMEV further asked the government to include light-to-heavy commercial vehicles (CVs) in it to promote electric mobility. 

In its pre-Budget recommendations, the industry body is also seeking for a uniform 5% GST on spare parts for electric vehicles. On Fame 2 Scheme, SMEV said that they believe FAME’s validity needs to be extended since they are yet to meet the penetration the subsidy was supposed to catalyse.

“The new FAME II scheme should be linked to E-mobility conversion rather than being time-based. According to market trends, E Mobility, particularly E2W, has the potential to continue growing once it reaches 20% of the total 2W market. The subsidy can be tapered thereafter,” it has recommended the government. 

The validity of FAME II is set to expire on March 31, 2024. SMEV said that the FAME II scheme should have provisions to directly transfer the subsidy to the customers. The government has approved Phase-II of FAME Scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 Crore for a period of 3 years commencing from 1st April 2019.  Later it was extended by one year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FAME 2 subsidy scheme subsidy scheme electric vehicles
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp