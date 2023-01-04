Home Business

Government can notify any game as online games, says new rule

The government can notify any game, irrespective of its nature, as an online game if it doesn’t fulfill its mandated criteria, according to the proposed online gaming regulation. 

Published: 04th January 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government can notify any game, irrespective of its nature, as an online game if it doesn’t fulfil its mandated criteria, according to the proposed online gaming regulation. 

The regulation, which was released on January 2, 2022, by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) mandates any game causing addiction or other harm among children or may create a risk of damage to the sovereignty and integrity of India or the security of the state or friendly relations with foreign states or public order will be notified as an online game. Subsequently, intermediaries will have to observe additional due diligence if it comes to online gaming.

“If the ministry is satisfied that any game made available on the Internet and accessible by a user through a computer resource without making any deposit such game may create a risk of harm to the sovereignty and integrity of India, it may, by a notification.. such a game shall be treated as an online game for the purposes of these rules,” reads the draft.

