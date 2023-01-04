Home Business

India No.1 in artificial intelligence, says Microsoft CEO Nadella

Published: 04th January 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  India is ‘Number 1’ in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) projects and if the next big age is going to be AI, the human capital is already here and doing innovative things, said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday, Nadella said India is the second biggest contributor to the developer ecosystem. He also said that India will be the third largest economy by the end of this decade.

Interacting with Sanjiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Finserv, at the event, Nadella said managing (organisation’s) culture and innovating is important. On AI, he said, “Let’s think about how it can augment every one of us in whatever it is that we are doing.

Every knowledge worker is going to be more creative, more expressive, more productive. Every frontline worker will be able to do more knowledge work than they ever did.” He added that AI is going to accelerate human creativity, human ingenuity and human productivity across a range of tasks. By 2025, most applications will be built on cloud-native infrastructure, he said.

Nadella also spoke about ChatGPT, which is an AI-driven chatbot. He asked ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s street food. Sharing his vision for a tech-enabled India, he highlighted how the cloud will be foundational to scaling India’s digital journey and how Microsoft is innovating across the tech stack to support the country’s ecosystem of developers, start-ups and companies across every industry.

