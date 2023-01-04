Home Business

OYO IPO expected to be delayed till this Diwali

This development may augur well for OYO as it allows the firm to incorporate October-December quarter data when travel activity was at its peak.

Published: 04th January 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Oyo.

Oyo.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The much-awaited IPO of OYO is likely to be delayed till September-October of 2023 (around the Diwali Period) as the capital markets regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has asked Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, to refile the draft public offering papers with certain updates.

According to an update by Sebi, the regulator returned the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on December 30, 2022, and asked the firm to update additional sections in its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), such as updated risk factors, KPI’s, (outstanding litigations, basis for valuation) etc. This development may augur well for OYO as it allows the firm to incorporate October-December quarter data when travel activity was at its peak. The recently concluded quarter witnessed high hotel booking throughout India and OYO is said to have raked in solid numbers.

A source close to the company said the opportunity to update all material information is a highly welcome step. “It would only be prudent to expect investors to put in money basis latest information, and we have been needed to provide any latest disclosures at the appropriate pre-IPO stage.

This is the most sensible course of action now. It may shift the IPO plans by two-three months, but we will be able to show a full financial year of EBITDA profits in the process,” said the source. The Ritesh Agarwal-promoted startup had filed preliminary documents with Sebi in September 2021 for a `8,430 crore IPO. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OYO OYO IPO Sebi
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp