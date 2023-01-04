Home

Sanjay Mudaliar joins IOB as executive director 

Prior to taking up this responsibility, he was in Bank of Baroda serving as its chief general manager and chief technology officer.

Published: 04th January 2023 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Mudaliar has joined IOB as its executive director. (Photo | Indian Overseas Bank Twitter)

Sanjay Mudaliar has joined IOB as its executive director. (Photo | Indian Overseas Bank Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Public sector Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Wednesday said Sanjay Mudaliar has joined the bank as its executive director with immediate effect.

Prior to taking up this responsibility, he was in Bank of Baroda serving as its chief general manager and chief technology officer.

He was a postgraduate in science and technology and a certified project management practitioner from London.

He served Bank of Baroda in various capacities across the country and in the United Kingdom for over 25 years, Indian Overseas Bank said in a statement.

With his techno-functional knowledge, Mudaliar has been contributing to various working groups on product innovation and process refinement.

He has also been part of a number of key industry initiatives on banking technology.

He has been also nominee-director in five financial companies of Bank of Baroda subsidiaries in the country and abroad, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IOB Indian Overseas Bank Sanjay Mudaliar
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp