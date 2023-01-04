Sanjay Mudaliar joins IOB as executive director 

By PTI

CHENNAI: Public sector Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Wednesday said Sanjay Mudaliar has joined the bank as its executive director with immediate effect.

Prior to taking up this responsibility, he was in Bank of Baroda serving as its chief general manager and chief technology officer.

He was a postgraduate in science and technology and a certified project management practitioner from London.

He served Bank of Baroda in various capacities across the country and in the United Kingdom for over 25 years, Indian Overseas Bank said in a statement.

With his techno-functional knowledge, Mudaliar has been contributing to various working groups on product innovation and process refinement.

He has also been part of a number of key industry initiatives on banking technology.

He has been also nominee-director in five financial companies of Bank of Baroda subsidiaries in the country and abroad, the statement added.

CHENNAI: Public sector Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Wednesday said Sanjay Mudaliar has joined the bank as its executive director with immediate effect. Prior to taking up this responsibility, he was in Bank of Baroda serving as its chief general manager and chief technology officer. He was a postgraduate in science and technology and a certified project management practitioner from London. He served Bank of Baroda in various capacities across the country and in the United Kingdom for over 25 years, Indian Overseas Bank said in a statement. With his techno-functional knowledge, Mudaliar has been contributing to various working groups on product innovation and process refinement. He has also been part of a number of key industry initiatives on banking technology. He has been also nominee-director in five financial companies of Bank of Baroda subsidiaries in the country and abroad, the statement added.