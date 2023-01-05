HDFC Bank’s loans, deposits grow over 19 per cent in Q3

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has reported strong growth in loans and deposits in the third quarter of the current financial year. The bank’s advances aggregated to nearly Rs 15.7 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, a growth of about 19.5% over Rs 12.6 lakh crore as of December 31, 2021, and a growth of nearly 1.8% over Rs 14.79 lakh crore as of September 30, 2022.

The bank’s deposits aggregated to nearly Rs 17.33 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, a growth of nearly 19.9% over Rs 14.46 lakh crore as of December 31, 2021, and a growth of nearly 3.6% over Rs 16.73 lakh crore as of September 30, 2022.

“As per the bank’s internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by nearly 21.5% over December 31, 2021, and nearly 5% over September 30, 2022; commercial and rural banking loans grew nearly 30% over December 31, 2021, and about 5% over September 30, 2022.

Corporate and other wholesale loans grew 20% over December 31, 2021,” said the bank in a regulatory filing to the BSE. HDFC Bank’s retail deposits increased by about Rs 67,000 crore during the quarter and grew nearly 21.5% over December 31, 2021, and about 5% over September 30, 2022.

ALSO READ | HDFC Bank partners with Microsoft for digital transformation journey

Wholesale deposits grew about 11.5% over December 31, 2021, and were lower by about 2.5% over September 30, 2022. The bank’s current account savings account (CASA) deposits aggregated to about Rs 7.6 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, a growth of 12% over 6.8 lakh crore as of December 31, 2021.

Bajaj Finance AUM grows 27% in Q3

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday said its assets under management (AuM) grew 27% to nearly Rs 230,850 crore as of December 31, 2022, as against Rs 181,250 crore a year ago. The AUM in Q3FY23 grew about Rs 12,500 crore. Customer franchises as of December 31, 2022, stood at 6.6 crores as against 5.54 crores as of December 31, 2021.

It recorded the highest-ever quarterly rise in its customer franchise of 31 lahks in Q3FY23. “Deposit book stood at Rs 43,000 crore as of December 31, 2022, as against Rs 30,481 crore a year ago, a 41% growth YoY,” said the company.

MUMBAI: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has reported strong growth in loans and deposits in the third quarter of the current financial year. The bank’s advances aggregated to nearly Rs 15.7 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, a growth of about 19.5% over Rs 12.6 lakh crore as of December 31, 2021, and a growth of nearly 1.8% over Rs 14.79 lakh crore as of September 30, 2022. The bank’s deposits aggregated to nearly Rs 17.33 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, a growth of nearly 19.9% over Rs 14.46 lakh crore as of December 31, 2021, and a growth of nearly 3.6% over Rs 16.73 lakh crore as of September 30, 2022. “As per the bank’s internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by nearly 21.5% over December 31, 2021, and nearly 5% over September 30, 2022; commercial and rural banking loans grew nearly 30% over December 31, 2021, and about 5% over September 30, 2022. Corporate and other wholesale loans grew 20% over December 31, 2021,” said the bank in a regulatory filing to the BSE. HDFC Bank’s retail deposits increased by about Rs 67,000 crore during the quarter and grew nearly 21.5% over December 31, 2021, and about 5% over September 30, 2022. ALSO READ | HDFC Bank partners with Microsoft for digital transformation journey Wholesale deposits grew about 11.5% over December 31, 2021, and were lower by about 2.5% over September 30, 2022. The bank’s current account savings account (CASA) deposits aggregated to about Rs 7.6 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, a growth of 12% over 6.8 lakh crore as of December 31, 2021. Bajaj Finance AUM grows 27% in Q3 Bajaj Finance on Wednesday said its assets under management (AuM) grew 27% to nearly Rs 230,850 crore as of December 31, 2022, as against Rs 181,250 crore a year ago. The AUM in Q3FY23 grew about Rs 12,500 crore. Customer franchises as of December 31, 2022, stood at 6.6 crores as against 5.54 crores as of December 31, 2021. It recorded the highest-ever quarterly rise in its customer franchise of 31 lahks in Q3FY23. “Deposit book stood at Rs 43,000 crore as of December 31, 2022, as against Rs 30,481 crore a year ago, a 41% growth YoY,” said the company.