Jio, Airtel 5G launch services in Bhubaneswar

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Telecom operators Jio and Bharti Airtel on Thursday started their 5G services in the state capital.

The 5G services of both the companies were unveiled by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at an event here.

Vaishnaw said that the Narendra Modi government has sanctioned a total of Rs 5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha in the 2022-23 and 5,000 mobile towers will be installed across the state for world class communication facilities.

Vaishnaw had committed to start 5G services in the state before January 26.

Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman said that the government has also dedicated 100 towers for 4G services in rural areas of the state.

He announced the setting up of a 5G research lab at Siksha O Anusandhan (SOA) University in collaboration with Jio.

