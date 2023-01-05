Home Business

Satya Nadella meets PM Modi; says Govt's focus on sustainable, inclusive economic growth inspiring 

The Microsoft top honcho described his meeting with the PM as "insightful", and lauded the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth driven by digital transformation.

Published: 05th January 2023 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and pledged the company's support in helping the country realise the Digital India vision.

The Microsoft top honcho described his meeting with the PM as "insightful", and lauded the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth driven by digital transformation.

"It's inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world," Nadella tweeted on Thursday.

"Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting," he wrote.

Nadella, currently on day three of a multi-city tour of the country, has been on marathon meetings with customers, startups, developers, educators and students, as well as top government leaders.

Nadella had called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, and issues relating to governance and security in the digital domain had come up for discussion.

Nadella also met Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who invited him to invest in India's expanding innovation and startup ecosystem.

"Co-Alumnus from @MIT_MANIPAL & CEO @Microsoft @satyanadella dropped by @GoI_MeitY today. Had an interesting chat about future of #Tech & @_DigitalIndia incl @OfficialIndiaAI, search, gaming, compute and IndiaCloud," Chandrasekhar had tweeted on Wednesday.

Hyderabad-born Nadella has appreciated India for building public digital infrastructure for public good.

Nadella has also highlighted the importance of driving inclusivity and empowerment through technology and economic growth, and asserted that the company is "very committed to India".

As part of the Microsoft's Tech for Good and Education showcase in Delhi on Wednesday, Nadella did a walk through, interacting with teachers, students and professionals who are making a difference in the society, by leveraging various Microsoft programs, initiatives and tools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Microsoft Satya Nadella Narendra Modi Digital India
India Matters
University Grants Commission. (File photo | PTI)
Foreign varsities will need UGC's nod to set up campuses in India
Ishan Kishan (Photo | AP)
T20I ICC rankings: Ishan Kishan jumps 10 places to 23rd, Hooda re-enters top 100
The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)
Madras HC trashes petition seeking disqualification of TN Governor for 'holding office of profit'
Celebrations for the first flight that took off for New Goa Manohar International Airport (GOX) from Hyderabad (Photo | Twitter)
Goa's 2nd international airport starts operations, first flight lands from Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp