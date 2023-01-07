AI-powered ChatGPT creates new buzz in tech world

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since its launch in November, ChatGPT(Generative Pre-trained Transformer), a chatbot, has taken internet by storm and amazed users, for its ability to interact, respond to queries in conversational manner, write essays on any topic, and can admit its mistakes.

ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft and developed by OpenAI, an AI company co-founded by Elon Musk. As per reports, OpenAI is trying to sell existing shares that will make the start-up’s valuation at about $29 billion. Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella during his interactions with developers and CEOs recently both in Mumbai and Bengaluru, spoke about power of artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT.

What is ChatGPT? and why has it become an online sensation? Jaya Kishore Reddy Gollareddy, CTO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, said ChatGPT will most certainly contribute to lowering barrier of entry for anyone who is not a professional in fields such as coding and content writing.

ChatGPT, like other GPT models, uses a combination of machine learning techniques, including unsupervised learning, to generate coherent responses to prompts that are within context of conversation, he added. Srividya Kannan, founder and director , Avaali Solutions, said ChatGPT could revolutionise how customers interact with businesses across industries—from retail to hospitality by providing faster, efficient conversations tailored to their needs. Though there are many advantages, it also raises concerns and questions on safety. Since ChatGPT is at early stage, cybersecurity researchers from across the world are reviewing its safety aspects.

“Check Point Research, a cyber security organisation which has been researching the ChatGPT threat model, said adversaries could build convincing phishing emails using the chatbot. However, in this case, OpenAI published a few screengrabs that classified the user requests as suspicious, indicating it has the ability to recognise when ChatGPT is being misled,” said Vaibhav Tare, Chief Information Security Officer & global head - cloud & infra services, Fulcrum Digital.

BENGALURU: Ever since its launch in November, ChatGPT(Generative Pre-trained Transformer), a chatbot, has taken internet by storm and amazed users, for its ability to interact, respond to queries in conversational manner, write essays on any topic, and can admit its mistakes. ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft and developed by OpenAI, an AI company co-founded by Elon Musk. As per reports, OpenAI is trying to sell existing shares that will make the start-up’s valuation at about $29 billion. Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella during his interactions with developers and CEOs recently both in Mumbai and Bengaluru, spoke about power of artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT. What is ChatGPT? and why has it become an online sensation? Jaya Kishore Reddy Gollareddy, CTO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, said ChatGPT will most certainly contribute to lowering barrier of entry for anyone who is not a professional in fields such as coding and content writing. ChatGPT, like other GPT models, uses a combination of machine learning techniques, including unsupervised learning, to generate coherent responses to prompts that are within context of conversation, he added. Srividya Kannan, founder and director , Avaali Solutions, said ChatGPT could revolutionise how customers interact with businesses across industries—from retail to hospitality by providing faster, efficient conversations tailored to their needs. Though there are many advantages, it also raises concerns and questions on safety. Since ChatGPT is at early stage, cybersecurity researchers from across the world are reviewing its safety aspects. “Check Point Research, a cyber security organisation which has been researching the ChatGPT threat model, said adversaries could build convincing phishing emails using the chatbot. However, in this case, OpenAI published a few screengrabs that classified the user requests as suspicious, indicating it has the ability to recognise when ChatGPT is being misled,” said Vaibhav Tare, Chief Information Security Officer & global head - cloud & infra services, Fulcrum Digital.