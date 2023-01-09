Home Business

No K-shaped recovery in India, pandemic a 'leveller' to reduce inequality: SBI

SBI economists said, "in hindsight, the pandemic may have been a leveller in terms of inequality with the poor getting protected through measures such as food transfers."

Published: 09th January 2023 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Economy

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Economists at the country's largest lender SBI on Monday dismissed the 'K-shaped recovery' critique, saying the pandemic was a 'leveller' which helped in reducing inequalities.

They said government transfers to the poor alone are adding up to Rs 75,000 per household per annum.

It can be noted that in the months following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns were being raised about deepening inequalities in India, with some calling it a 'K-shaped' recovery, where the rich emerged richer while the poor slipped down further.

After analysing data and studies, the SBI economists said, "in hindsight, the pandemic may have been a leveller in terms of inequality with the poor getting protected through measures such as food transfers."

It said India has delivered a sharp recovery after the pandemic and acknowledged that critics are still quoting it as a K-shaped recovery for India.

"It is true that the strong rise in financial assets resulted in an increase in inequality in 2021. However, when correlated with short-run asset price movements, such fluctuations in inequality always prove transient," the report explained.

"In the Indian context, it is an incorrect conjecture to assume that inequality has worsened during the pandemic," it added, citing its study on how cereal procurement has helped reduce inequality.

The report said a higher procurement is benefitting the poorest of the poor in terms of subsequent free distribution of foodgrains and also helping put money in the hands of smaller and marginal farmers, with distributional impact.

"With a progressive growth in output across states as proxied by GSDP, it is clear that the fruits of such growth have clearly reverberated and dovetailed into inclusive growth.

"India has thus done quite well during the pandemic in terms of navigating income shocks across deciles of population," the study said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI Economy Indian Economy
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp