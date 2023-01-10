Home Business

Centre releases Rs 36,656 crore special assistance to states

The government has released a total of Rs 36,656 crore under its scheme ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2022-23’ for April-November in FY23. 

Published: 10th January 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has released a total of Rs 36,656 crore under its scheme ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2022-23’ for April-November in FY23. Centre has allocated Rs 1,05,000 crore for the scheme for the current fiscal. 

Out of the total allocation, Rs 73,880 crore has been approved. Under the above scheme, financial assistance is provided to states by the Centre from its overall budgetary resources.  Capital expenditure amounting to Rs 68,591.51 crore has been approved under part 1 for Andhra Pradesh , Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttarakhand. 

Out of the approved expenditure, Rs 31,571.10 crore has been released. Similarly, under part-2, Rs 1,458 crore has been approved, Rs 1,615 crore under part-3, under part-5, Rs 2,215 crore has been approved.

