Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor announces next-gen Hector SUV at Rs 14.72 lakh
The newly introduced Smart Auto Turn Indicators in Next Gen MG Hector also offer a safe driving experience. Based on the steering angle, the respective indicator light automatically gets on or off.
Published: 11th January 2023 10:39 AM | Last Updated: 11th January 2023 10:39 AM | A+A A-
MG Motor India today announced the price of its updated Hector SUV starting at Rs 14.72 lakhs. The flagship SUV of MG Motor is available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations. The 6-seater SUV seats come with a captain configuration while the 7-seater vehicle is offered with bench seats.
The Hector comes in 5 variants – Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro.
The Next-Gen Hector has a host of technologies and 11 Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) features.
The Autonomous Level 2 SUV offers 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators. The Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) ensures minimal effort and maximum safety in a traffic jam situation by keeping the vehicle in the middle of the lane and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front.
MG said that the new SUV has India's largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system along with a brand-new user interface. The technological innovation is also manifest in the first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth® Key and Key Sharing capability. In case of an emergency or loss of a key, the Digital Key can be used to lock, unlock, start, and drive the vehicle. Using the Remote Lock / Unlock feature, the car can be unlocked from anywhere. With the key-sharing function, one can share an additional key with up to two people.
The Next-Gen Hector also has other key safety features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.
The Hector was introduced by MG Motor India in 2019.