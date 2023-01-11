Home Business

Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor announces next-gen Hector SUV at Rs 14.72 lakh

The newly introduced Smart Auto Turn Indicators in Next Gen MG Hector also offer a safe driving experience. Based on the steering angle, the respective indicator light automatically gets on or off.

MG Motor announces next-gen Hector SUV. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MG Motor India today announced the price of its updated Hector SUV starting at Rs 14.72 lakhs. The flagship SUV of MG Motor is available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations. The 6-seater SUV seats come with a captain configuration while the 7-seater vehicle is offered with bench seats.

The Hector comes in 5 variants – Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro.

The Next-Gen Hector has a host of technologies and 11 Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) features.

The Autonomous Level 2 SUV offers 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators. The Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) ensures minimal effort and maximum safety in a traffic jam situation by keeping the vehicle in the middle of the lane and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

MG said that the new SUV has India's largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system along with a brand-new user interface. The technological innovation is also manifest in the first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth® Key and Key Sharing capability. In case of an emergency or loss of a key, the Digital Key can be used to lock, unlock, start, and drive the vehicle. Using the Remote Lock / Unlock feature, the car can be unlocked from anywhere. With the key-sharing function, one can share an additional key with up to two people.

The Next-Gen Hector also has other key safety features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.

The Hector was introduced by MG Motor India in 2019. 

