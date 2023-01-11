Home Business

Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor showcases its vision for the future, unveils 14 production-ready cars

The MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid delivers a combined power output of 258ps which helps it achieve a speed of 100km/h in just 6.9 seconds, claims MG Motor.

Published: 11th January 2023

MG Motor's MG4

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Wednesday showcased its vision for future mobility, Drive.Ahead, at the Auto Expo 2023. The company unveiled a line-up of 14 production-ready vehicles from its portfolio.

Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "Our range of products displayed here demonstrate MG's commitment and endeavours toward faster adoption of green and sustainable mobility in India."

The company also unveiled two zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs). The two vehicles are the MG4, a pure-electric hatchback EV, and the MG EHS, a plug-in hybrid SUV.  

The MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid delivers a combined power output of 258ps which helps it achieve a speed of 100km/h in just 6.9 seconds, claims MG Motor.

The MG4 EV, which claims to deliver a range of up to 450km, is available with two battery options– 51kWh and a larger 64kWh. MG claims that the MG4 with the 51kWh pack can be charged from 10 to 80% in 39 minutes, while the larger battery pack takes just 35 minutes.

MG said that all the products showcased are being evaluated for India launch. The company expects 25-30% of its sales to come from EVs this year.

"We delighted to bring to our customers, these two globally acclaimed vehicles from our portfolio. The launch of these futuristic vehicles would be based on consumer research and market feedback," Chaba added.

The company currently offers the ZS EV, which is among the first electric models launched in the country.

