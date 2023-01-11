Home Business

Jet promoters defend Sanjiv Kapoor’s designation

The consortium, the successful bidder of the defunct airline Jet Airways, has also asked Chhawchharia to remain within the ambit of his powers.

Published: 11th January 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the on-going tussle between Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) and the creditors of Jet Airways, the former has written to the head of the Jet Airways management committee (MC) and the erstwhile Resolution Professional (RP) Ashish Chhawchharia, stating that Sanjiv Kapoor remains the CEO-designate till the airline’s ownership is transferred by the lenders to the consortium.

“Sanjiv Kapoor, who received necessary security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in August 2022, is the CEO-Designate for Jet Airways and thus requires no further approval from any statutory authority,” JKC said in the letter.

The consortium, the successful bidder of the defunct airline Jet Airways, has also asked Chhawchharia to remain within the ambit of his powers. The letter noted that JKC “seeks constructive support from all stakeholders including you” and read, “You (the RP) is advised to refrain from communicating on behalf of Jet Airways until authorised by all required members of the committee.

Thus, as authorised representative of the committee, you are requested to act on matters which are authorised or otherwise approved by the MC jointly.” The consortium told Chhawchharia if “there exists no resolution which authorises you to write to Kapoor, your letter under reference shall be considered null and void.” 

