Learning platform Unacademy lays off 40 employees in Relevel

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy, said that existing learner cohorts would not be impacted and that Relevel’s team will continue to provide high quality learning experience.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Learning platform Unacademy is firing 40 employees in its subsidiary Relevel, a platform for jobs and skill development. The company is sacking employees as it is shifting its focus from the education business to the test product app NextLevel.

In an internal note to employees, Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy, said that existing learner cohorts would not be impacted and that Relevel’s team will continue to provide high quality learning experience.

“Relevel’s Core team will focus on building NextLevel. Almost 80% of Relevel’s remaining team will be absorbed by other businesses of Unacademy Group and we will have to let go of around 20% (around 40 people) of the team because of lack of availability of roles for them,” he said.

They will be extended the same benefits that were given to exiting employees in November, Munjal said, adding that severance pay equivalent to notice period and an additional two months, accelerated vesting, medical insurance and placement support will also be provided.

He said the company’s outplacement teams have helped over 60% of the exited employees to get placed in the last two months. “Our culture is to pursue novel and creative ideas but we are also disciplined about holding ourselves to a high bar to continue the projects we start,” he added.

