Home Business

World Bank sees India's economy slowing to 6.9 per cent in FY23; to remain fastest-growing economy

The slowdown in the global economy and rising uncertainty will weigh on export and investment growth, the World Bank stated. 

Published: 11th January 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Economy

(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

Indian economy's growth is projected to slow to 6.9 per cent in FY23, 0.6 percentage points lower than what had been estimated in June, the World Bank said Wednesday in its recent report.

The slowdown in the global economy and rising uncertainty will weigh on export and investment growth. However, it highlighted that India will remain the fastest-growing economy of the seven largest EMDEs.

"Growth in India is projected to slow from 8.7% in FY2021/22 to 6.9% in FY2022/23, the latter revised 0.6 percentage points lower since June. The slowdown in the global economy and rising uncertainty will weigh on export and investment growth," World Bank said in its latest report "Global Economic Prospects". 

"Governments increased infrastructure spending and various business facilitation measures, however, will crowd in private investment and support the expansion of manufacturing capacity," it added.

Meanwhile, the World Bank further added that the GDP growth will slow to 6.6 per cent in FY24 before falling back toward its potential rate of just above 6 per cent. 

Global growth is slowing sharply in the face of elevated inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investment, and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine said World Bank.

It further added that any new adverse development—such as higher-than-expected inflation, abrupt rises in interest rates to contain it, a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, or escalating geopolitical tensions—could push the global economy into recession. This would mark the first time in more than 80 years that two global recessions have occurred within the same decade.

"The global economy is projected to grow by 1.7% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024. The sharp downturn in growth is expected to be widespread, with forecasts in 2023 revised down for 95% of advanced economies and nearly 70% of emerging market and developing economies," World Bank added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Bank Indian economy inflation
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp