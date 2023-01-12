Auto Expo 2023: Electric vehicles dominate the show 

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 16th edition of India’s Auto Expo was all about electric vehicles (EVs) as leading players - Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors - unveiled an array of battery-powered vehicles.

Car makers are transitioning from internal combustion engine vehicles to cleaner options. Electric car sales in India grew over 200% to about 38,000 units in CY2022, as per official data.

However, its penetration in overall passenger vehicle (PV) sales was minuscule at about 1%. India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) showcased a concept electric SUV- eVX- at the Expo. The EV, which is a mid-size electric SUV developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation( Japan), is powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.

Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and President, of Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025. Here in India, as announced in March 2022, we will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the production of BEVs and their batteries.” While Maruti’s EV would take some time to hit the road, Hyundai launched its globally acclaimed IONIQ 5 at Rs 44.95 lakh for the first 500 customers.

The EV offers a 72.6 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 631 km per full charge (as per ARAI). It is tuned to produce maximum power output of 160 kW (217 ps) and 350 Nm of torque. Utilising a 350 kW DC charger, IONIQ 5’s 72.6 kWh battery can be charged 10% - 80 % in just 18 minutes.

Tata Motors, which dominates the e-car segment with over 80% market share, had its showstopper - SIERRA.EV- at the EXPO. Tata unveiled an all-wheel drive electric version of its SUV HARRIER and had the public debut of the AVINYA concept.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors, said, “With the Tiago.EV, we have disrupted the market by making EVs more accessible. Today, we have unveiled products across Gen 2 and Gen 3 architecture with the Avinya, Harrier.EV and our showstopper Sierra.EV which will make EVs more aspirational. EV contribution in our portfolio is likely to increase to 25% in 5 years and reach 50% by 2030.”

