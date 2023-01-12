Home Business

Hyundai to expand production capacity, launches IONIQ 5 EV

Kim said Hyundai’s first model offered on battery electric vehicle is being designed to offer a range of 631 km once it is charged.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday launched the much anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India at Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday launched the much anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India at Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India is going to increase the production capacity of its Chennai plant to 8.2 lakh. Last year, the power at the Chennai plant was 7.01 lakh, its managing director and chief executive officer Unsoo Kim said on Wednesday.

About 20% of the vehicle in the Chennai plant will be electric vehicles, Kim said while launching the company’s electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) Hyundai IO NIQ 5, an SKD model in India during the Auto Expo -- Motor Show 2023.

Kim said Hyundai’s first model offered on battery electric vehicle designed to offer a range of 631 km once charged. Priced at Rs 44.95 lakh, the car manufacturer is offering the Semi knockdown (SKD) model in India due to the non-availability of a battery.

An SKD car is dismantling and packaging up certain vehicle parts for shipment to other assembly plants where the parts will then be reassembled. The SUV is an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Level -2. This comes as automakers are transitioning towards self-driven assistance vehicles.

Under advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) Level 2, the vehicles have advanced steering, acceleration, and braking in specified circumstances Highlighting the success of Hyundai in introducing ethanol cars in Brazil and other countries, Kim said Hyundai has the capability to roll out hydrogen-powered vehicles but it depends on the availability of fuel stations. He said Hyundai is not coming up with CNG cars as the price of CNG in the market is relatively high. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyundai chennai Auto Expo
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp