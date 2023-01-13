Home Business

Infosys among early investors in ChatGPT creator

Tech world is abuzz with OpenAI’s Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT and not many know that Infosys had invested in OpenAI way back in 2015.

Published: 13th January 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tech world is abuzz with OpenAI’s Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT and not many know that Infosys had invested in OpenAI way back in 2015.

When this newspaper asked about its investment in OpenAI, Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys said, “Several years ago Infosys had supported this initiative in a very small way through a donation.” He congratulated the progress that OpenAI has made so far. “We have examples where we are using ChatGPT with client situations and that is starting to further increase productivity in automation,” he said. On further investments in OpenAI, Parekh said that they have no plans today that relate to anything in terms of investments in any activity.

But the company is looking at the way to work and partner as there are many technologies that enable ways to do low-code no-code enhancement efficiency of building code faster. “We have a huge focus and commitment through the past several years on automation, AI and ML,” Parekh added.

In a blog post in 2015, then Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka had written the company could benefit from OpenAI’s work.  Apart from Microsoft and Infosys, Elon Musk and Y-Combinator’s Sam Altman, among others, have invested in OpenAI.

ALSO READ | Infosys Q3 net profit up 13.4% at Rs 6,586 crore

When asked about the future of AI, Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “Initially the companies were built on AI but now it has become a feature and most of the products are built on the back of AI platforms. AI-based products will help in many of the strategic decisions and will become a norm, going forward.” He added that AI will not only be useful in data crunching but also could be very helpful in making things simpler in the field of science.

Infosys invested in OpenAI way back in 2015
On investment in OpenAI, Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys said, “Several years ago Infosys had supported this initiative in a very small way through a donation.” On further investments in OpenAI, Parekh said that they have no plans today that relate to anything in terms of investments in any activity. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys AI ChatGPT OpenAI
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp