Infosys among early investors in ChatGPT creator

BENGALURU: Tech world is abuzz with OpenAI’s Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT and not many know that Infosys had invested in OpenAI way back in 2015.

When this newspaper asked about its investment in OpenAI, Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys said, “Several years ago Infosys had supported this initiative in a very small way through a donation.” He congratulated the progress that OpenAI has made so far. “We have examples where we are using ChatGPT with client situations and that is starting to further increase productivity in automation,” he said. On further investments in OpenAI, Parekh said that they have no plans today that relate to anything in terms of investments in any activity.

But the company is looking at the way to work and partner as there are many technologies that enable ways to do low-code no-code enhancement efficiency of building code faster. “We have a huge focus and commitment through the past several years on automation, AI and ML,” Parekh added.

In a blog post in 2015, then Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka had written the company could benefit from OpenAI’s work. Apart from Microsoft and Infosys, Elon Musk and Y-Combinator’s Sam Altman, among others, have invested in OpenAI.

When asked about the future of AI, Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “Initially the companies were built on AI but now it has become a feature and most of the products are built on the back of AI platforms. AI-based products will help in many of the strategic decisions and will become a norm, going forward.” He added that AI will not only be useful in data crunching but also could be very helpful in making things simpler in the field of science.

