Hycross, Hyryder may drive Toyota sales in 2023

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese automaker Toyota (TKM) is very optimistic about the calendar year 2023 after witnessing robust sales in 2022. The Innova Cryta and Fortuner maker sold 160,357 units last year, marking the company’s highest sales in last 10 years.

“Auto industry and India’s economic outlook looks positive in 2023. We expected demand to remain robust. Add to it, our newly launched Innova Hycross and Hyryder have received an overwhelming response. They will definitely add to the total sales,” Vikram Gulati, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s country head and senior vice-president of corporate affairs told this newspaper at the sidelines of Auto Expo 2023.

Toyota showcased several alternative fuel vehicles, including its first all-electric SUV – the bZ4X at the Expo. The company also showcased cars and SUVs that can run on hydrogen and ethanol. While Gulati didn’t share the pending order of the two models that also come with strong hybrid options, dealerships informed that the two models have a waiting period of up to 6 months.

“Right now our priority is to ramp up production and deliver them to consumers,” said Gulati, adding that while supply chain issues still persist, the situation is much better now. He also said that as the supply situation is improving, the brand will soon recommence the booking of Innova Crysta diesel variant.

When asked if Innova Hycross would not cannibalise Innova Crysta as it provides a better fuel economy and is loaded with latest features, Gulati said the market is big enough to accommodate different power trains. Gulati noted TKM’s aggressive push for strong hybrids is paving the path towards electrification and decarbonisation even as rival carmakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai are having a slew of EV launches.

NEW DELHI: Japanese automaker Toyota (TKM) is very optimistic about the calendar year 2023 after witnessing robust sales in 2022. The Innova Cryta and Fortuner maker sold 160,357 units last year, marking the company’s highest sales in last 10 years. “Auto industry and India’s economic outlook looks positive in 2023. We expected demand to remain robust. Add to it, our newly launched Innova Hycross and Hyryder have received an overwhelming response. They will definitely add to the total sales,” Vikram Gulati, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s country head and senior vice-president of corporate affairs told this newspaper at the sidelines of Auto Expo 2023. Toyota showcased several alternative fuel vehicles, including its first all-electric SUV – the bZ4X at the Expo. The company also showcased cars and SUVs that can run on hydrogen and ethanol. While Gulati didn’t share the pending order of the two models that also come with strong hybrid options, dealerships informed that the two models have a waiting period of up to 6 months. “Right now our priority is to ramp up production and deliver them to consumers,” said Gulati, adding that while supply chain issues still persist, the situation is much better now. He also said that as the supply situation is improving, the brand will soon recommence the booking of Innova Crysta diesel variant. When asked if Innova Hycross would not cannibalise Innova Crysta as it provides a better fuel economy and is loaded with latest features, Gulati said the market is big enough to accommodate different power trains. Gulati noted TKM’s aggressive push for strong hybrids is paving the path towards electrification and decarbonisation even as rival carmakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai are having a slew of EV launches.