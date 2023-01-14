Home Business

Hycross, Hyryder may drive Toyota sales in 2023

The Innova Cryta and Fortuner maker had sold 160,357 units last year, marking the company’s highest sales in last 10 years.

Published: 14th January 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Toyota Innova HyCross.

Toyota Innova HyCross.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Japanese automaker Toyota (TKM) is very optimistic about the calendar year 2023 after witnessing robust sales in 2022. The Innova Cryta and Fortuner maker sold 160,357 units last year, marking the company’s highest sales in last 10 years.

“Auto industry and India’s economic outlook looks positive in 2023. We expected demand to remain robust. Add to it, our newly launched Innova Hycross and Hyryder have received an overwhelming response. They will definitely add to the total sales,” Vikram Gulati, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s country head and senior vice-president of corporate affairs told this newspaper at the sidelines of  Auto Expo 2023.

Toyota showcased several alternative fuel vehicles, including its first all-electric SUV – the bZ4X at the Expo. The company also showcased cars and SUVs that can run on hydrogen and ethanol. While Gulati didn’t share the pending order of the two models that also come with strong hybrid options, dealerships informed that the two models have a waiting period of up to 6 months.

“Right now our priority is to ramp up production and deliver them to consumers,” said Gulati, adding that while supply chain issues still persist, the situation is much better now. He also said that as the supply situation is improving, the brand will soon recommence the booking of Innova Crysta diesel variant.

When asked if Innova Hycross would not cannibalise Innova Crysta as it provides a better fuel economy and is loaded with latest features, Gulati said the market is big enough to accommodate different power trains. Gulati noted TKM’s aggressive push for strong hybrids is paving the path towards electrification and decarbonisation even as rival carmakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai are having a slew of EV launches.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hycross Hyryder Toyota sales
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp