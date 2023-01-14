Home Business

Indian Bank expands digital offerings under 'Project WAVE' initiative 

The bank in a statement said it has partnered with auto-major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd to provide digital auto financing lead generation to customers.

CHENNAI: Public sector Indian Bank has stepped up its offerings on its digital transformation initiative 'Project WAVE' with the launch of Kisan Credit Card loans to farmers, the bank said on Saturday.

The city-headquartered bank has rolled out an online facility to avail of Kisan Credit Card loans upto Rs 1.60 lakh and renew agri-jewel loan upto Rs 4 lakh with a re-pledging system.

Customers applying for foreign remittances can do so through the dedicated portal 'IND Trade NXT'.

"The inward foreign remittances will be credited directly into accounts on the same day on uploading required documents by the customer," the bank said.

Indian Bank Managing Director and CEO Shanti Lal Jain said the products and services launched to augment the bank's vision of taking all its offerings, currently available in physical mode to digital mode.

A digital product information booklet was also launched to benefit customers, it said.

