Wipro signed 11 large deals of over USD 1 billion in Q3: Thierry Delaporte

BENGALURU: Wipro’s total bookings rose 26% year-on-year (YoY) to over $4.3 billion in the December quarter. This was led by solid large deal signings of over $1 billion. Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD of Wipro, said, “We are now going for large deals and we are consistently winning large deals quarter after quarter.”

He added that on a YoY basis, the company’s bookings in total contract value terms grew 26% in Q3. “We signed 11 large deals, with a total contract value of over a billion dollars. This strong booking trajectory translates into a 50% YoY growth in our large deal bookings, on a year-to-date basis. Our pipeline of large deals is both strong, and diversified,” he added.

“Our large deals include new and existing clients seeking a transformation partner, or going through vendor consolidation,” he added. In a bid to win large deals, in February 2021, Wipro created a new function - the chief growth office - to help the company win large deals, and it appointed Stephanie Trautman as the chief growth officer.

Speaking at the Q3 earnings conference, Trautman said the firm has built a large deal team and they are seeing the results. “We are expanding team and seeing a lot of opportunity in the marketplace. Q4 pipeline is quite strong. This quarter we won large deals in each one of our markets,” she said. Wipro’s attrition rate moderated to 21.2% and its headcount reduced by 435 employees during the quarter. It has promoted 6,000 employees and added 3,000 freshers. It plans to hire 5,000 freshers in the current quarter.

