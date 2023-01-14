Home Business

Wipro signed 11 large deals of over USD 1 billion in Q3: Thierry Delaporte

Delaporte added that on a YoY basis, the company’s bookings in total contract value terms grew 26% in Q3.

Published: 14th January 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Thierry Delaporte

Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Wipro’s total bookings rose 26% year-on-year (YoY) to over $4.3 billion in the December quarter. This was led by solid large deal signings of over $1 billion. Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD of Wipro, said, “We are now going for large deals and we are consistently winning large deals quarter after quarter.”

He added that on a YoY basis, the company’s bookings in total contract value terms grew 26% in Q3. “We signed 11 large deals, with a total contract value of over a billion dollars. This strong booking trajectory translates into a 50% YoY growth in our large deal bookings, on a year-to-date basis. Our pipeline of large deals is both strong, and diversified,” he added.

“Our large deals include new and existing clients seeking a transformation partner, or going through vendor consolidation,” he added. In a bid to win large deals, in February 2021, Wipro created a new function - the chief growth office - to help the company win large deals, and it appointed Stephanie Trautman as the chief growth officer.

Speaking at the Q3 earnings conference, Trautman said the firm has built a large deal team and they are seeing the results. “We are expanding team and seeing a lot of opportunity in the marketplace. Q4 pipeline is quite strong. This quarter we won large deals in each one of our markets,” she said. Wipro’s attrition rate moderated to 21.2% and its headcount reduced by 435 employees during the quarter. It has promoted 6,000 employees and added 3,000 freshers. It plans to hire 5,000 freshers in the current quarter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro Thierry Delaporte
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp