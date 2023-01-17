Byju’s introduces new sales strategy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Edtech company Byju’s on Monday introduced a four-tier tech-driven internal sales process replacing its existing direct sales process, which attracted criticism in the recent past. The newly introduced sales model ensures all sales are triple-checked, the company said. The four-tier process begins with educating an incoming lead about the company’s product portfolio and its new refund policy over a live Zoom session recorded for future audit. The company has introduced multiple checks to verify customers’ intent and consent to purchase. Mrinal Mohit, CEO of Byju’s India, said, “The emergence of the post-pandemic world required us to give a fresh look at how we engage with our customers in the initial stages of a potentially lifelong relationship. Our tech-driven, four-tier approach enhances communication and precludes potential/rare mis-selling.” Within the renewed four-tier sales process, the company has introduced an affordability test for all potential customers.