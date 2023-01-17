Home Business

Rupee falls 19 paise to close at 81.77 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 81.79 against the greenback, then lost ground and fell to an intra-day low of 81.89.

Published: 17th January 2023 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee settled 19 paise lower at 81.77 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in the greenback overseas and firm crude oil prices.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows further weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 81.79 against the greenback, then lost ground and fell to an intra-day low of 81.89.

The domestic currency finally settled at 81.77, down 19 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Monday, the rupee had settled at 81.58 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.19 per cent higher at 102.40.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.46 per cent to USD 84.85 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 562.75 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 60,655.72, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 158.45 points or 0.89 per cent to 18,053.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 750.59 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, on the domestic macroeconomic front, India's exports contracted 12.2 per cent to USD 34.48 billion in December 2022, mainly due to global headwinds, and the trade deficit widened to USD 23.76 billion.

Imports last month also declined 3.5 per cent to USD 58.24 billion as against USD 60.33 billion in the year-ago period.

In December 2021, exports stood at USD 39.27 billion and the trade deficit was at USD 21.06 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forex Rupee US Dollar
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp