Home Business

Holding new e-auction for Reliance Capital illegal, says Torrent Group

He said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) is trying to prove that the bids of both Torrent Investments and Hinduja Group are sub-optimal, so that it can start a fresh auction. 

Published: 18th January 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani

Reliance Capital Chairman Anil Ambani. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Torrent Group on Tuesday said that conducting a new round of challenge mechanism or e-auction in the Reliance Capital (RCap) insolvency case is illegal and should not be allowed. 

Speaking during the hearing at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mukul Rohatgi, representing Torrent Investments, said that the law only allows a single round of auction and if the lenders are allowed to hold a new challenge mechanism, then the process would never end.

He said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) is trying to prove that the bids of both Torrent Investments and Hinduja Group are sub-optimal, so that it can start a fresh auction. 

He said that their bid of Rs 8,640 crore was above the threshold and the matter ended there.

As per the unanimous decision of lenders, the second round of challenge mechanism will be conducted on 
January 19. Darius Khambata, representing Torrent, said that CoC minutes show that the challenge mechanism was concluded and conducted fairly and transparently, with Torrent as the highest bidder, and as per the relevant law the second auction is illegal. The hearing of Reliance Capital case will continue on Wednesday.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Torrent Group Reliance Capital
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp