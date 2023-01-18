MeitY meets gaming industry leaders, assures representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The proposed self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for online gaming companies will have representation from every stakeholder of the industry, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday.

The ministry, which is a nodal agency for online gaming, met top industry leaders of the industry to know their views on drafting online gaming rules. “The SRO will represent every stakeholder of the industry, including most important one, which is gamers, children and parents. It will have industry representation, but it will also have government representation,” said Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on the sidelines of the meeting.

The online gaming regulation, released by the minister on January 2, 2023, proposes a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players and physical Indian address for online gaming firms. It will be covered under the new IT rules that were issued in 2021 for social media platforms. Last week, the minister discussed the draft online gaming rules with schools and parents.

