Home Business

Content flagged 'fake' by government will have to be removed under new IT rules

The online gaming regulation proposes a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players and physical Indian addresses for online gaming companies.

Published: 19th January 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Fake News

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government’s proposed amendment to the IT Rules, 2021, which mandates to take down of any content from social media that has been identified as fake by the government, has not gone down well with the experts. They said the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 impinge on fundamental rights to speech and expression of news publishers.  

Internet India Foundation, which conducts advocacy on digital rights and liberties, said this move will heavily impact the freedom of speech, expression and information online and will make the government the final arbiter of what news may be published and what must be removed. Editor Guild of India is of the view that giving authority to PIB to determine the veracity of news reports and directing online intermediaries and social media platforms to take down content is akin to censorship.

“Now, MeitY has proposed amendments to the IT Rules 2021, which may require intermediaries to block access to social media posts and even news stories themselves, if the PIB terms them as 'fake' or 'false'. This kind of control is prone to misuse and may significantly accelerate the trend towards censorship of the Indian internet,” said Internet India Foundation in a statement.

The ministry inserted this change while deliberating the framework of online gaming in India. The online gaming regulation, released by the minister on 2 January 2023, proposes a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players and physical Indian addresses for online gaming companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social media IT Rules 2021 PIB
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp