PM to hand out 71K appointment letters on Jan 20

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations on Friday via conferencing, PM office said on Thursday.He will address these appointees on the occasion, the statement said.

The new recruits, will join various positions under Government of India like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, Grameen Dak Sevak, income tax inspector, teacher, nurse, doctor, social security officer, PA, MTS, among others. PM Modi, last year, had launched a recruitment drive “Rozgar Mela” for 10 lakh personnel.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations on Friday via conferencing, PM office said on Thursday.He will address these appointees on the occasion, the statement said. The new recruits, will join various positions under Government of India like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, Grameen Dak Sevak, income tax inspector, teacher, nurse, doctor, social security officer, PA, MTS, among others. PM Modi, last year, had launched a recruitment drive “Rozgar Mela” for 10 lakh personnel.