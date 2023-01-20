Home Business

Samsung tops smartphone market in India

The second place went to mobile maker Vivo, which shipped 6.4 million units, mainly via offline channels. 

Published: 20th January 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Samsung Galaxy F13.(Photo | Official website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Korean tech giant Samsung grabbed the top position in the Indian smartphone market, shipping 6.7 million units in Q4, 2022, for the first time in past 20 quarters.As per Canalys research, Samsung pipped Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi, which lost its leadership position in Q4, 2022, and fell to third place with shipments of 5.5 million units. The second place went to mobile maker Vivo, which shipped 6.4 million units, mainly via offline channels. 

After 20 quarters, Xiaomi lost its leadership position in Q4. For full-year 2022, Xiaomi was still the number one vendor. OPPO and realme remained in fourth and fifth place with shipments of 5.4 million and 2.7 million units,  respectively. The research noted India’s smartphone shipment fell to 151.6 million units in 2022, falling 6% as against 2021. The year 2022 began with intermittent supply issues and low demand caused by global macroeconomic headwinds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samsung Indian smartphone market Xiaomi OPPO
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp