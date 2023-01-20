Samsung tops smartphone market in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Korean tech giant Samsung grabbed the top position in the Indian smartphone market, shipping 6.7 million units in Q4, 2022, for the first time in past 20 quarters.As per Canalys research, Samsung pipped Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi, which lost its leadership position in Q4, 2022, and fell to third place with shipments of 5.5 million units. The second place went to mobile maker Vivo, which shipped 6.4 million units, mainly via offline channels.

After 20 quarters, Xiaomi lost its leadership position in Q4. For full-year 2022, Xiaomi was still the number one vendor. OPPO and realme remained in fourth and fifth place with shipments of 5.4 million and 2.7 million units, respectively. The research noted India’s smartphone shipment fell to 151.6 million units in 2022, falling 6% as against 2021. The year 2022 began with intermittent supply issues and low demand caused by global macroeconomic headwinds.

NEW DELHI: South Korean tech giant Samsung grabbed the top position in the Indian smartphone market, shipping 6.7 million units in Q4, 2022, for the first time in past 20 quarters.As per Canalys research, Samsung pipped Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi, which lost its leadership position in Q4, 2022, and fell to third place with shipments of 5.5 million units. The second place went to mobile maker Vivo, which shipped 6.4 million units, mainly via offline channels. After 20 quarters, Xiaomi lost its leadership position in Q4. For full-year 2022, Xiaomi was still the number one vendor. OPPO and realme remained in fourth and fifth place with shipments of 5.4 million and 2.7 million units, respectively. The research noted India’s smartphone shipment fell to 151.6 million units in 2022, falling 6% as against 2021. The year 2022 began with intermittent supply issues and low demand caused by global macroeconomic headwinds.