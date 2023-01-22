Wipro fires 452 freshers after internal assessment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It company Wipro has fired 452 freshers after they performed poorly in assessments.

In a statement, Wipro said, “We take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work.”

“The evaluation process includes assessments to align employees with the business objectives of the organisation and requirements of our clients. This systematic and comprehensive performance evaluation process triggers a series of actions such as mentoring and retraining and in some cases separation of certain staff. We had to let go of 452 freshers after they performed poorly in assessments repeatedly even after training,” it added.

Wipro’s headcount was reduced by 435 in the December quarter. Its attrition rate moderated to 21.2% in Q3.

During the earnings call, the management informed that they promoted 6,000 employees in third quarter and added 3,000 freshers. It also plans to hire 5,000 freshers in the present quarter.

