Net oil & gas imports bill in Dec 2022 at USD 11.2 billion
Net import is calculated after reducing the country’s oil and gas exports from the total imports of oil and gas. India imported crude oil worth $11.9 billion.
Published: 23rd January 2023 09:27 AM | Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 09:27 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The net import bill for oil and gas for the country fell from $18.35 billion in November 2022 to $11.2 billion in December 2022, thanks to decline in average crude oil prices, data from the Petroleum Ministry shows. The net oil and gas import bill in December 2021 was $10.7 billion.
Net import is calculated after reducing the country’s oil and gas exports from the total imports of oil and gas. India imported crude oil worth $11.9 billion, LNG imports $1.6 billion and the exports were $4.6 billion. Crude oil imports decreased by 3% in December 2022 compared to the same period last year. In the April-December 2022 period, however, crude oil imports increased by 9.9%.
The price of Brent Crude averaged $81.82 a barrel during December 2022 as against $91.67 a barrel during November 2022 and $74.10 a barrel during December 2021. The Indian basket crude price averaged $78.10 a barrel during December 2022 as against $87.55 a barrel during November 2022 and $73.30 a barrel during December 2021.
The country processed 22.3 MMT of crude oil during December 2022, which was 3.7 % higher than December 2021 as compared to a de-growth of 8.9% during November 2022. A growth of 6.4 % was registered in the total crude oil processing during April-December 2022 over the corresponding period of the previous year.