Apple eyeing 25 per cent output from India, says Goyal

NEW DELHI: IPhone maker Apple is planning to expand its manufacturing in India from the current 5-7% to 25% of its total production, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. “They are already at 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing,” Goyal said at the Inception Meeting of Business 20 (B20), the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community in Gandhinagar.

Amid Covid outbreak in China, the Cupertino-based company, with a market cap of $2.18 trillion, is looking to increase its manufacturing in India. On 6 November, Apple announced that the supply of iPhones 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models will remain subdued owing to tighter Covid policy in China’s Zhengzhou, which houses the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing facility in the world run by Foxconn. Apple has three contract manufacturers in India - Foxconn Hon Hai, Pegatron, and Wistron and are located in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Foxconn, started manufacturing the latest iPhone 14 series in India in September, last year, apparently the same month, it was launched worldwide. Meanwhile, production of iPhone 13 kicked off six months after its global launch. As per reports, Foxconn is also mulling to quadruple the workforce at its Indian iPhone factory over a period of two years. Besides this, Pegatron also began making iPhones in India in the month of November.

All the three Apple manufacturers have been chosen for cash incentives under the government’s Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. As per reports, Apple shipped 1.9 million iPhones in October-December quarter and is the sixth leading smartphone vendor in India.

