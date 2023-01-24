Home Business

Sensex, Nifty advance on gains in IT, financial stocks amid global gains

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange advanced 66.70 points or 0.37 per cent to 18,185.25. It moved in range of 18,156.55 to 18,201.25 in morning deals.

Published: 24th January 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

sensex

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty advanced nearly half a per cent in early trade on Tuesday following gains in IT and financial stocks amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 273.27 points or 0.45 per cent to 61,214.94 as 21 of its constituents traded in the green.

The barometer opened stronger at 61,122.20 and touched a high of 61,266.06 in morning trade.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange advanced 66.70 points or 0.37 per cent to 18,185.25. It moved in range of 18,156.55 to 18,201.25 in morning deals.

Among Sensex stocks, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahinrda, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Maruti were major gainers.

On the other hand, Power Grid, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Axis Bank declined.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "A significant trend in the global equity market now is the outperformance of the mother market US.

Hope of a soft landing for the US economy is increasing and the market is responding to this.

" The S&P 500 is up by 5.12 per cent in January till date. "The tech heavy Nasdaq is up by 8.5 per cent and this particularly is good news for Indian IT companies, which are likely to do well now. The positive sentiments are favourable for a pre-budget rally, too," Vijayakumar said.

Asian markets also gained following overnight gains in the US markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 1.72 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.82 per cent.

In the US, the S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent, led by tech companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 0.8 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 2 per cent up.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE Sensex Markets Equity Nifty
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp