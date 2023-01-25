Airtel hikes entry-level plan by 57% in seven circles

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced tariff hike in seven circles in the country by discontinuing its minimum recharge plan of Rs 99. Now the entry-level plan will cost Rs 155, up from Rs 99, for the consumers in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal, Karnataka, North East, Rajasthan, Orisha and Uttar Pradesh (West). This means customers in these regions will have to spend 57% more on a monthly basis. “In line with our focus on providing better customer experience, we have discontinued the metered tariff and introduced an entry-level plan of Rs 155 with unlimited voice, 1 GB data and 300 SMS. Customers can now use this plan with no constraints. We believe this plan will prove greater flexibility, convenience and superior value,” said Airtel in a statement. India’s second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has always been at the forefront when it comes to tariff hikes. The telco, in 2021, hiked prepaid tariff by nearly 25%. It was followed by other telecom operators -- Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. Just a few months back, Airtel hiked tariff in Haryana and Odisha.