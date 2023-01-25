DGCA’s suspension of pilot licence excessive: Air India

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India on Tuesday said when confronted with allegations of urinating on a senior female co-passenger, the alleged perpetrator (ex Wells Fargo India VP Shankar Mishra) was “calm, cooperative and professed ignorance of the allegation”.

Air India, which now has closed its internal investigation of the ‘peeing incident’ that took place on November 26, 2022, said Mishra was not served excessive alcohol and didn’t appear intoxicated to the crew. According to initial reports, it was believed Mishra, now under judicial custody, was under the influence of excessive alcohol before allegedly committing the act on a New York-Delhi flight.

In contrast to aviation regulator DGCA’s harsh remark that the airline’s handling of the incident “appears to be unprofessional” and is “devoid of empathy”, Air India in its finding said the crew took the complainant’s allegation at face value, assisted her by providing fresh clothes, helped clean her belongings and relocated her to another business class seat of the same type as her original one.

Air India’s top bosses, including Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had previously said the airline’s response should have been swifter and it could have handled the incident better. The airline has also termed the suspension of licence of pilot-in-command by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for three months as ‘excessive’. Air India said it would assist him with an appeal against the action. “In light of the mitigating circumstances and the financial detriment already incurred by the crew during their period of de-rostering, Air India deems the licence suspension of the commander excessive and will be assisting him with an appeal,” said the airline.

Meanwhile, six employee unions of the Tata Group-owned Air India have sent a joint petition to the DGCA to withdraw the pilot’s suspension. DGCA on January 20 suspended the pilot-in-command’s licence for three months, imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on the airline’s director of in-flight services and penalised Air India Rs 30 lakh for violating DGCA rules on handling of unruly passengers. Air India in its probe said the pilot was kept regularly informed by cabin crew about the developments pertaining to the incident.

Air India changes in-flight alcohol service policy

NEW DELHI: Amid incidents of unruly passenger behaviour, Air India has modified its in-flight alcohol service policy wherein cabin crew have been told to tactfully further serving of alcohol if needed. Exact changes in the revised policy could not be ascertained yet.

