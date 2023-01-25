Home Business

DGCA’s suspension of pilot licence excessive: Air India

Airline says will assist him with appeal against the action; 6 employee unions have sent joint petition to DGCA to withdraw suspension

Published: 25th January 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Air India on Tuesday said when confronted with allegations of urinating on a senior female co-passenger, the alleged perpetrator (ex Wells Fargo India VP Shankar Mishra) was “calm, cooperative and professed ignorance of the allegation”.  

Air India, which now has closed its internal investigation of the ‘peeing incident’ that took place on November 26, 2022, said Mishra was not served excessive alcohol and didn’t appear intoxicated to the crew. According to initial reports, it was believed Mishra, now under judicial custody, was under the influence of excessive alcohol before allegedly committing the act on a New York-Delhi flight. 

In contrast to aviation regulator DGCA’s harsh remark that the airline’s handling of the incident “appears to be unprofessional” and is “devoid of empathy”, Air India in its finding said the crew took the complainant’s allegation at face value, assisted her by providing fresh clothes, helped clean her belongings and relocated her to another business class seat of the same type as her original one.

Air India’s top bosses, including Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had previously said the airline’s response should have been swifter and it could have handled the incident better.  The airline has also termed the suspension of licence of pilot-in-command by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for three months as ‘excessive’. Air India said it would assist him with an appeal against the action. “In light of the mitigating circumstances and the financial detriment already incurred by the crew during their period of de-rostering, Air India deems the licence suspension of the commander excessive and will be assisting him with an appeal,” said the airline.

Meanwhile, six employee unions of the Tata Group-owned Air India have sent a joint petition to the DGCA to withdraw the pilot’s suspension. DGCA on January 20 suspended the pilot-in-command’s licence for three months, imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on the airline’s director of in-flight services and penalised Air India Rs 30 lakh for violating DGCA rules on handling of unruly passengers. Air India in its probe said the pilot was kept regularly informed by cabin crew about the developments pertaining to the incident. 

Air India changes in-flight alcohol service policy 
NEW DELHI: Amid incidents of unruly passenger behaviour, Air India has modified its in-flight alcohol service policy wherein cabin crew have been told to tactfully further serving of alcohol if needed.  Exact changes in the revised policy could not be ascertained yet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India pilot licence
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp