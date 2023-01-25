Tamil Nadu leather industry takes green initiatives on export demand from US, Europe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leather industry in Tamil Nadu is making efforts to change their manufacturing process greener by adopting zero liquid discharge process, utilising renewable power, recycling and making circular products.

Speaking to press on Tuesday, the Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association (IFLMEA) said based on demand the industry is moving towards sustainable initiatives. Tamil Nadu’s leather industrial clusters in Ranipet, Vellore, Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur, among other regions have changed course based on thier export markets, as the US and European customers demand greener products.

They claimed leather clusters in the state are rescuing the lime sludge for making paver blocks and reusing tanning salt. SK Sabapathy of Saba Group, which is into manufacturing chemicals for leather processing, said recently metal-freem salt-free, chrome free leathers are produced. He added that industry has reduced toxicity of chemicals used in leathers.

Manufacturers have come up with mechanisms to calculate carbon footprint of each product, Tatheer Zaidi, general manager (Asia) of Solidaridad, a global non-profit working on sustainable solutions in leather and textile industry, told this newspaper.

Manufacturers are organising a leather fashion show on February 1 and a fair to showcase the finished products as well as raw materials.

Moving towards sustainable solution

Based on demand the industry is moving towards sustainable initiatives. Tamil Nadu’s leather industrial clusters have changed course based on export markets, as US and European customers demand greener products

CHENNAI: Leather industry in Tamil Nadu is making efforts to change their manufacturing process greener by adopting zero liquid discharge process, utilising renewable power, recycling and making circular products. Speaking to press on Tuesday, the Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association (IFLMEA) said based on demand the industry is moving towards sustainable initiatives. Tamil Nadu’s leather industrial clusters in Ranipet, Vellore, Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur, among other regions have changed course based on thier export markets, as the US and European customers demand greener products. They claimed leather clusters in the state are rescuing the lime sludge for making paver blocks and reusing tanning salt. SK Sabapathy of Saba Group, which is into manufacturing chemicals for leather processing, said recently metal-freem salt-free, chrome free leathers are produced. He added that industry has reduced toxicity of chemicals used in leathers. Manufacturers have come up with mechanisms to calculate carbon footprint of each product, Tatheer Zaidi, general manager (Asia) of Solidaridad, a global non-profit working on sustainable solutions in leather and textile industry, told this newspaper. Manufacturers are organising a leather fashion show on February 1 and a fair to showcase the finished products as well as raw materials. Moving towards sustainable solution Based on demand the industry is moving towards sustainable initiatives. Tamil Nadu’s leather industrial clusters have changed course based on export markets, as US and European customers demand greener products