5-7 countries may adopt UPI, Aadhaar tech: Chandrasekhar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five to seven countries are likely to sign up for adopting India-developed technology platforms such as UPI and Aadhaar by March for accelerating digitisation. While speaking at India Stack Developer Conference, Minister of state for electronics and information technology (Meity) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said India will help those countries that can’t afford technology. “India will offer stack to these countries and support implementation of India’s stack to them,” he said.

The first-ever India Stack Developer Conference is being organised in New Delhi with an aim to widen adoption of India Stack within the country and broaden its dissemination across the world. The minister said the objective of the conference is to increase access and adoption of India Stack for countries that are keen to adopt and integrate it as per their requirements and to create a robust ecosystem of start-ups, developers and system integrators working around it on next-generation innovation.

“Our mission is to offer India Stack or part of the stack to those enterprises and countries across the world who want to innovate and further integrate, execute, and implement digital transformation,” he added.

He further added that the country wants to signal to the world that its stack is not static, it will become more nuanced, intelligent and sophisticated, and will keep evolving with time. “Using datasets and AI will be part of the innovation journey of India Stack,” said the minister.

