Home Business

Hindenburg report malicious misinformation: Adani Group 

Jugeshinder Singh, CFO, Adani Group, said the report is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale,

Published: 26th January 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Adani group

Adani group logo for representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Billionaire Gautam Adani-promoted Adani Group on Wednesday said they are shocked that Hindenburg Research published its report without making any attempt to contact them or verify the factual matrix. 

Jugeshinder Singh, CFO, Adani Group, said the report is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts.

He added that the timing of the report’s publication clearly betrays a brazen, mala fide intention to undermine Group’s reputation with the principal objective of damaging the upcoming follow-on public offer (FPO) from Adani Enterprises, biggest FPO ever in India.

“The investor community has always reposed faith in Adani Group on the basis of detailed analysis and reports prepared by financial experts and leading national and international credit rating agencies.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani group Gautam Adani Hindenburg Research FPO
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp