Home Business

Markets fall over 1 per cent on F&O expiry

Domestic stock market fell sharply on Wednesday on monthly derivative expiry day, as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to cut their exposure in local equities. 

Published: 26th January 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Domestic stock market fell sharply on Wednesday on monthly derivative expiry day, as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to cut their exposure in local equities. The fall is also attributed to volatility and nervousness ahead of the Union Budget and US Federal Reserve’s February meeting that would decide the future course of rate hikes. Underwhelming quarterly earnings by India Inc has also dented investors’ sentiment.

BSE Sensex fell 774 points or 1.27% to 60,205 while the NSE Nifty50 shed 226 points or 1.25% to close below the 18,000 level at 17,891.95. The banking sector stocks bore the maximum brunt as Bank Nifty index fell 1,085 points, or 2.54%.

Among Sensex stocks, SBI fell the most by 4.3%. IndusInd Bank tanked by 4.26%, HDFC Bank by 2.78% and Axis Bank by 2.02%. HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Wipro and M&M were among the major losers. HUL, Maruti, Tata Steel, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the handful stocks which posted gain on Wednesday.

Stocks of Adani group companies fell between 2% and 6% after short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of stock manipulation and said it holds short positions in those firms through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

“Two major events of 1 February -- the Union Budget and the Fed decision on interest rate -- have the potential to break this range. A good budget and positive commentary from the Fed can break the upper band. On the contrary, any negative budget proposal like raising the rate of Long Term Capital Gains Tax or a worse-than-expected hawkish Fed can break the lower end of the range. Let’s wait for the actual outcome,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foreign institutional investor Union budget Federal reserve
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp