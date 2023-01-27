Home Business

Government extends deadline for feedback on IT Rules

The editor’s body urged the government to expunge the amendment. 

Published: 27th January 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has extended deadline for feedback on draft amendment to IT  Rules 2021 that seeks to take down content from social media or from any platform identified as “fake” by the PIB’s Fact Checking Unit by February 20. 

In a notification issued late night on Thursday (January  25, 2023), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said it decided to extend the deadline after requests from stakeholders.

The amendment, inserted by Meity during the consultation of the framework on online gaming invited backlash from top media bodies including the Press Association and The Editor Guild of India.  The editor’s body urged the government to expunge the amendment. 

The ministry clarified there is no extension in time for inviting feedback on amendment relating to online gaming, published on the ministry’s website, inviting feedback from the public till January 17  and the date for which had been extended till January 25 .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT rules IT rules 2021 Fact Checking Unit
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp