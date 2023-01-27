Government extends deadline for feedback on IT Rules

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has extended deadline for feedback on draft amendment to IT Rules 2021 that seeks to take down content from social media or from any platform identified as “fake” by the PIB’s Fact Checking Unit by February 20.

In a notification issued late night on Thursday (January 25, 2023), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said it decided to extend the deadline after requests from stakeholders.

The amendment, inserted by Meity during the consultation of the framework on online gaming invited backlash from top media bodies including the Press Association and The Editor Guild of India. The editor’s body urged the government to expunge the amendment.

The ministry clarified there is no extension in time for inviting feedback on amendment relating to online gaming, published on the ministry’s website, inviting feedback from the public till January 17 and the date for which had been extended till January 25 .

