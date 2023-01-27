Home Business

Suzuki Motor to launch six battery EVs for India by financial year 2029-2030

The company’s arm Maruti Suzuki India is the largest passenger vehicle maker by sales in the country.

Published: 27th January 2023

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As part of its growth strategy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 as per the target set by the government, Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation on Thursday said it will introduce six battery electric vehicles in India by financial year 2029-2030.

In a BSE filing by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in the country it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels.

On its battery EV introduction plan, SMC said, “In India, we will introduce the SUV battery EV announced at the Auto Expo 2023 in FY2024, with six models to be launched by FY2030”. By FY2030, the company said battery EVs will account for 15% of its total product portfolio, while internal combustion engine vehicles will be 60% and hybrid electric vehicles at 25%.

The company’s arm Maruti Suzuki India is the largest passenger vehicle maker by sales in the country. At the Auto Expo 2023 held earlier this month, SMC unveiled concept electric SUV ‘eVX’ -- slated to hit the market by 2025. SMC also highlighted the biogas business in India as one of the key focus areas.

