Home Business

Jio, Airtel gain users; VIL, BSNL lose in Nov 2022

Cash-strapped and India’s third-largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) lost a whopping 1.82 million mobile users in November, shrinking its user base to 243.79 million. 

Published: 28th January 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) The logos of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. (File Photo| Reuters)

The logos of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. (File Photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel gained 1.42 million and 1.05 million mobile users, respectively, in November 2022, according to the latest data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). 

Cash-strapped and India’s third-largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) lost a whopping 1.82 million mobile users in November, shrinking its user base to 243.79 million. However, Jio and Airtel expanded their user bases to 422.80 million and 366.08 million, respectively. State-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) lost 1.17 million subscribers in November 2022. 

The market share of Jio and Airtel have widened to 36.99%, and 32.03%, respectively, while VIL’s share has narrowed further to 21.33%.  In terms of landline, Jio further consolidated its market share and added 0.21 million wireline users, boosting its landline user base to 8.10 million.  

BSNL lost another 3,021 wireline users and Airtel added 0.13 million users, boosting its wireline user base further to around 6.63 million. According to the report, Bharti Airtel had 98.06% of its users active on the network, 91.77% for Jio and 86.02% for VIL.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea Telecom
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp