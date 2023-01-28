Jio, Airtel gain users; VIL, BSNL lose in Nov 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel gained 1.42 million and 1.05 million mobile users, respectively, in November 2022, according to the latest data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Cash-strapped and India’s third-largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) lost a whopping 1.82 million mobile users in November, shrinking its user base to 243.79 million. However, Jio and Airtel expanded their user bases to 422.80 million and 366.08 million, respectively. State-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) lost 1.17 million subscribers in November 2022.

The market share of Jio and Airtel have widened to 36.99%, and 32.03%, respectively, while VIL’s share has narrowed further to 21.33%. In terms of landline, Jio further consolidated its market share and added 0.21 million wireline users, boosting its landline user base to 8.10 million.

BSNL lost another 3,021 wireline users and Airtel added 0.13 million users, boosting its wireline user base further to around 6.63 million. According to the report, Bharti Airtel had 98.06% of its users active on the network, 91.77% for Jio and 86.02% for VIL.

