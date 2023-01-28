Home Business

No material risk to banks because of exposure to Adani Group, say reports

CLSA estimates banking exposure to the Group is 0.55% of system loans as bank debt stands at less than 40% of total Group borrowing.

Published: 28th January 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bank

For representational purposes (Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Indian banks don’t face any material risk due to their exposure to Adani Group debt, said CLSA and Jefferies on Friday. The share of banks’ funding in Adani Group’s overall debt mix is showing a declining trend, said the global brokerage firms.

“The ballpark exposure of private banks is 0.3 percent of FY24 loans and 1.5 percent of FY24 net-worth. For PSU banks, the exposure is 0.7 percent of FY24 loans and 6 percent of FY24 net-worth,” said CLSA in a report.

CLSA estimates banking exposure to the Group is 0.55% of system loans as bank debt stands at less than 40% of total Group borrowing. Within this, PSU banks’ exposure as a share of their loans is 0.7%, with the figures for some banks potentially at more than 1% of loans, while for private banks the exposure is 0.3% of loans.

ALSO READ | Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 22 billion

“While we watch for developments here, we don’t see material risk arising to the Indian banking sector,” brokerage firm Jefferies said in a note.  The share of bank debt in overall Group debt has reduced materially and we estimate incrementally banks have only lent Rs 150 billion (Rs 15,000 cr) or 15% of the Rs 1 trillion the Group companies have borrowed over the past three years. As per the brokerage, the Group’s debt accounts for 0.5% of total loans across the Indian banking sector. 

Meanwhile, India's biggest public sector bank SBI had this clarification to share on the Hindenburg report.

"Indian banks have an exposure of around Rs 80,000 crore to the Adani Group, which is 38 per cent of the group's total debt.

"While as a matter of policy, we don't comment on individual clients, in the interest of setting the context right, we wish to clarify that SBI's exposure to Adani Group is well below the Large Exposure Framework. All exposure to the group from SBI is secured by cash generating assets with adequate TRA/Escrow mechanism in place, hence debt service will not be a challenge," said Swaminathan J, MD of corporate banking and subsidiaries at SBI, in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Adani Adani Group debt
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp