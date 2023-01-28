Home Business

NTPC net profit up nearly 5 per cent at Rs 4,854 cr in Q3

The total income rose to Rs 44,989.21 crore in the quarter from Rs 33,783.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

An image of a NTPC power plant for representational purposes.

An image of a NTPC power plant for representational purposes. (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday reported a nearly 5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,854.36 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenue.

The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 4,626.11 crore in the quarter that ended December 31, 2021, as per a BSE filing.

The total income rose to Rs 44,989.21 crore in the quarter from Rs 33,783.62 crore in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors also decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 42.50 per cent (Rs 4.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.

The average power tariff of the company during April-December 2022 stood at Rs 4.96 per unit compared to Rs 3.95 per unit a year ago.

The plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal-based thermal power plants climbed to 68.85 per cent in the third quarter from 67.72 per cent.

The imported coal supply rose to 1.57 MMT in the quarter from 0.52 MMT in the same period a year ago.

The domestic coal supply dipped to 52.45 MMT from 54.96 MMT.

The coal production from captive mines stood at 5.35 MMT in the quarter against 4 MMT in the year-ago period.

The total installed capacity of the NTPC Group (including JVs and subsidiaries) stood at 70,884 MW as on December 31, 2022.

Its gross power generation climbed to 78.64 billion units (BU) in the third quarter from 75.67 BU in the same period a year ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTPC
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp