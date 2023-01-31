Adani slips off list of world's top 10 richest people

By Online Desk

Gautam Adani has slipped off the list of the world's top 10 richest people, reports quoting Bloomberg said.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index prepares the daily rankings of the 500 wealthiest people. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

The net worth of Gautam Adani, who is the Chairman of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, stands at $84.4 billion while Jeff Bezos's net worth rose to $124 billion, as of 31 January 2023, according to the financial daily, Mint.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is now the third wealthiest person in the world, while the top two richest people on the planet are Bernard Arnault of Louis Vitton and Elon Musk, who is the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, the report said.

Meanwhile, the selloff in Adani Group shares continued on Tuesday as Asia’s richest man seeks to complete a $2.5 billion equity sale by its flagship firm amid the turmoil triggered by short-seller Hindenburg Research, Mint added.

