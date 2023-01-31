Home Business

IT-BPM revenues see 15.5 per cent growth in FY22: Economic Survey

All sub-sectors of the IT-BPM industry also showed double-digit revenue growth in FY22. Within the IT-BPM sector, IT services constitute over 51 per cent share.

Published: 31st January 2023 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

IT sector, techie, computers, office

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Information Technology-Business Process Management(BPM) revenues have witnessed 15.5 per cent y-o-y growth in FY22 compared to 2.1 per cent in FY21, says Economic Survey 2023.

The industry has been resilient during the pandemic, driven by increased technology spending and digital transformation.

All sub-sectors of the IT-BPM industry also showed double-digit revenue growth in FY22. Within the IT-BPM sector, IT services constitute over 51 per cent share.

"Exports (including hardware) witnessed a growth of 17.2 per cent in FY22 compared to 1.9 per cent growth in FY21, owing to the increased reliance of businesses on technology, the roll-out of cost-reducing deals and the use of core operations," the survey said.

Many IT firms are now focusing on new markets-  Latin America and the Middle East, says the survey.

Recently, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte at the company's earnings call said the Middle East is a very important market for Wipro.

Wipro has decided to establish the headquarter of the APMEA region in Dubai. "We have decided to launch our Capco business in the Middle East. And we are very bullish about the outlook of Wipro in the Middle East over the next quarters. It will continue to surprise," he said.

These new markets- the Middle East and Latin America- lead to market diversification which will increase the IT-BPM sector’s resilience in the coming years, the survey said.

Also, the industry undertook over 290 mergers and acquisitions in FY22, primarily focusing on digital services.  Though digital infrastructure played a crucial role in driving technology adoption, Nasscom's quarterly review in August 2022 indicates that technology spending during FY23 is likely to see a relatively muted growth dampened by an expected global slowdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic Survey Budget 2023 Indian Economy IT-BPM IT Sector
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp