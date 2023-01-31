Home Business

Markets trade lower in initial trade amid weak global trends

 The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 203.74 points to 59,296.67.The broader NSE Nifty dipped 52.8 points to 17,596.15.

Published: 31st January 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks declined in initial trade on Tuesday amid an overall weak trend in the global markets as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the Union Budget presentation and interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

Also, continuous foreign funds outflow played spoilsport for the markets.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Nestle, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Titan were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower. Markets in the US had ended in the negative territory on Monday.

"Caution will prevail as traders brace for interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve, and the Union Budget for 2023-24, both scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. Another major area of concern has been the persisting FII selling.

Even as markets rebounded in late trades yesterday, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 6,793 crore in the domestic markets on Monday," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Sensex had climbed 169.51 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 59,500.41 on Monday. The Nifty had gained 44.60 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 17,648.95. International oil benchmark Brent crude was marginally higher by 0.02 per cent to USD 84.92 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 6,792.80 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Equity benchmarks Union Budget BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp