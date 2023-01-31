Sitharaman to table Economic Survey today

Home Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder case containing the Union Budget 2021-22 in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Will she? Won't she? Possible tax reliefs are the biggest draw in every budget. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

AheAD of the Union Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the economic Survey in Parliament on January 31.

Economic Survey is a document that gives detailed review of economic and financial trends in the country over the past year. The survey gives information about all sectors, growth trajectory, inflation, employment situation, forex reserves and trade, etc.

It also analyses major government schemes and their performance. Last survey had projected GDP growth of 8-8.5% in real terms for the current fiscal.

