Tech Mahindra net profit declines 5 per cent to Rs 1,297 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT company Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 5.3% fall in net profit for the third quarter ending December 2022, to Rs 1,297 crore compared to Rs 1,368 crore in the year-ago period.

Beating street estimates, its revenues in the third quarter stood at Rs 13,735 crore, up 19.9% year-on-year (YoY) compared to Rs 11,451 crore in the same quarter last year.

CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are seeing a moderation in growth given tough macroeconomic environment. We will continue to work with our customers to pre-empt their technological requirements and identify new demand drivers, especially for digital services.”

Its EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 2,144 crore, up 4.1% YoY.

The company’s total headcount was at 157,068, down 4.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Rohit Anand, chief financial officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our numbers reflect resilience as we continue to work on the expansion of operating margin. I am confident our strategy of client centricity & agility combined with delivery-led transformation will help us create value for our customers and stakeholders alike.”



BENGALURU: IT company Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 5.3% fall in net profit for the third quarter ending December 2022, to Rs 1,297 crore compared to Rs 1,368 crore in the year-ago period. Beating street estimates, its revenues in the third quarter stood at Rs 13,735 crore, up 19.9% year-on-year (YoY) compared to Rs 11,451 crore in the same quarter last year. CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are seeing a moderation in growth given tough macroeconomic environment. We will continue to work with our customers to pre-empt their technological requirements and identify new demand drivers, especially for digital services.” Its EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 2,144 crore, up 4.1% YoY. The company’s total headcount was at 157,068, down 4.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Rohit Anand, chief financial officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our numbers reflect resilience as we continue to work on the expansion of operating margin. I am confident our strategy of client centricity & agility combined with delivery-led transformation will help us create value for our customers and stakeholders alike.”